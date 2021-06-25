Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.38 million and the lowest is $251.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU remained flat at $$75.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

