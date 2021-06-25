MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $689,778.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00008692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

