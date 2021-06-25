Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$13.30 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

