Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.74. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 45,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

