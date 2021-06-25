Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

