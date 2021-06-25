Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 563,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,798,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

