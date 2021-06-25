LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

