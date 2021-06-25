LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,737 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH opened at $68.04 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.