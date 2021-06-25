LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

NYSE WSM opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

