LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $344.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $349.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

