LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $362.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

