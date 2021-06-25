Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.89 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $259.89 million and $26.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

