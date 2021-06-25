London Co. of Virginia Purchases 3,799 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $168,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $674.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,365. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $462.54 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

