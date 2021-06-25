London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.36% of Perrigo worth $127,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 68,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,791. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

