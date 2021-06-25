Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

