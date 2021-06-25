Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 353 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
