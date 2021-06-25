LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. LivaNova posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

