Lisa W. Wardell Sells 25,437 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.