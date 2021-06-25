Lisa W. Wardell Sells 25,437 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.