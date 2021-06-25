Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.