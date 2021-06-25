Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,788.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,788 ($23.36) and last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.20), with a volume of 109232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,694 ($22.13).

LIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,571.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 1.78%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

