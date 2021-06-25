Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.