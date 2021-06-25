LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.
Shares of LITB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,866. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.69.
About LightInTheBox
