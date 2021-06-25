Lido Advisors LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $149.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $150.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

