Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

