Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $215.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

