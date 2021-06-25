Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

