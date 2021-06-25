Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

FOXF opened at $151.26 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

