Lido Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $185.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

