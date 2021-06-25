Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.