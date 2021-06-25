Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.41. 77,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,989,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of -191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.