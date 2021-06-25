LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

TREE stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $224.49. 15,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

