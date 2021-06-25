Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

LEGN opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

