Lcnb Corp Invests $200,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.