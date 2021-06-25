Lcnb Corp Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.