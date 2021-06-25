Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $56.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

