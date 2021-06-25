LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $14.74 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $613,021.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

