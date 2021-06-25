Laura L. Bracken Sells 7,500 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,021,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $16,866,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.