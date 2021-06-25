Landaas & Co. WI ADV Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

