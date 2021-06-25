Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $47,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,934,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,367,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRON opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

KRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

