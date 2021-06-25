Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-1.140 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,228. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

