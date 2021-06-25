Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

