Korea Investment CORP Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

