Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

