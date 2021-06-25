Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,083,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,960,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.