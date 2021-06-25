Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.