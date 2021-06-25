Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 7,144,244 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $51.44. 738,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.