Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE K opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last three months.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.