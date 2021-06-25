Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Cut to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.85.

Shares of K opened at C$7.97 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

