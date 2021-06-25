Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on K. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.