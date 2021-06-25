Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.71% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $227,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $24.38 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

