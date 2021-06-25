Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.